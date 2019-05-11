Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

US House panel chairman Richard Neal subpoenas Donald Trump’s tax returns

  • Move comes four days after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refused formal request for the documents
  • Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig have until 5pm next Friday to produce records
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:10am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 5:46am, 11 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin at a fintech and banking conference in Virginia in April. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refuses to release Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress, setting stage for lengthy court battle

  • Official says request for president’s documents ‘lacks legitimate legislative purpose’
  • Democrats are also preparing to cite Attorney General William Barr with contempt over refusal to release full Mueller report
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:13am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 7 May, 2019

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin at a fintech and banking conference in Virginia in April. Photo: EPA-EFE
