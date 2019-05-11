Channels

Liu ‘Willow’ Yang admitted to helping ship more than US$870,000 worth of US electronics to Iran over a six-year period. Photo: Handout
United States & Canada

Chinese woman’s secret arrest in United States hints at wider sanctions probe

  • Two months before Canada arrested a top Huawei executive on alleged US sanctions violations, a Chinese national was detained in the Washington, DC on similar suspicions
  • But while Meng Wanzhou’s case received heavy media attention, the US kept the detention of Liu ‘Willow’ Yang under wraps
Topic |   United States
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 11:13pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 11:13pm, 11 May, 2019

A Huawei logo at the Shanghai auto show in April. Photo: Reuters
China

US says Huawei lawyer James Cole’s work at Justice Department poses ‘conflict of interest’

  • Prosecutors concerned he could use ‘confidential factual information’ obtained in earlier role to advance Chinese firm’s defence strategy
  • Cole served as deputy attorney general, the department’s No 2 official, between 2011 and 2015
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:23am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 8:15pm, 11 May, 2019

A Huawei logo at the Shanghai auto show in April. Photo: Reuters
