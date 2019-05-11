Liu ‘Willow’ Yang admitted to helping ship more than US$870,000 worth of US electronics to Iran over a six-year period. Photo: Handout
Chinese woman’s secret arrest in United States hints at wider sanctions probe
- Two months before Canada arrested a top Huawei executive on alleged US sanctions violations, a Chinese national was detained in the Washington, DC on similar suspicions
- But while Meng Wanzhou’s case received heavy media attention, the US kept the detention of Liu ‘Willow’ Yang under wraps
A Huawei logo at the Shanghai auto show in April. Photo: Reuters
US says Huawei lawyer James Cole’s work at Justice Department poses ‘conflict of interest’
- Prosecutors concerned he could use ‘confidential factual information’ obtained in earlier role to advance Chinese firm’s defence strategy
- Cole served as deputy attorney general, the department’s No 2 official, between 2011 and 2015
