April Houston and Lara Martin hold signs while dressed as Handmaids in protest of Georgia's anti-abortion “heartbeat” bill at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Controversial ‘heartbeat’ laws could ban most abortions across the US Deep South

  • New legislation could ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they’re pregnant
Topic |   Reproductive health
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:47am, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 12:47am, 12 May, 2019

Activists hold banners reading “Abolish punishment for abortion” in front of the court in Seoul. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

‘Law limits women’s rights’: South Korea’s constitutional court strikes down abortion ban in landmark ruling

  • The nine-member bench ruled by seven to two that the 1953 statute ‘goes against the constitution’
  • It ordered the law to be revised by the end of next year
Topic |   South Korea
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Reuters  

Published: 2:03pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:51am, 12 Apr, 2019

