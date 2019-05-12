April Houston and Lara Martin hold signs while dressed as Handmaids in protest of Georgia's anti-abortion “heartbeat” bill at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Photo: Reuters
Controversial ‘heartbeat’ laws could ban most abortions across the US Deep South
- New legislation could ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they’re pregnant
Topic | Reproductive health
Activists hold banners reading “Abolish punishment for abortion” in front of the court in Seoul. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Law limits women’s rights’: South Korea’s constitutional court strikes down abortion ban in landmark ruling
- The nine-member bench ruled by seven to two that the 1953 statute ‘goes against the constitution’
- It ordered the law to be revised by the end of next year
Topic | South Korea
