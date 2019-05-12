Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A 440-foot ship owned and operated by the Church of Scientology, SMV Freewinds, is docked under quarantine from a measles outbreak. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Measles scare forces 28 people to remain on Scientology ship docked in Curacao

  • Group is required to stay on the 440-feet Freewinds ship until May 13 because they are still at risk of contracting measles
Topic |   Disease
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:27am, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 7:27am, 12 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A 440-foot ship owned and operated by the Church of Scientology, SMV Freewinds, is docked under quarantine from a measles outbreak. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Freewinds cruise ship is docked at the port of Castries, the capital of St Lucia on Thursday. Photo: AP
Americas

Scientology cruise ship Freewinds quarantined at Caribbean port of St Lucia after measles case

  • 134-metre vessel is normally based in Curacao and is used for religious retreats
  • Ship has asked for 100 doses of measles vaccine, which St Lucia authorities are providing for free
Topic |   Measles outbreak
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 3:08am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 5:44am, 3 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Freewinds cruise ship is docked at the port of Castries, the capital of St Lucia on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.