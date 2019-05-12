A 440-foot ship owned and operated by the Church of Scientology, SMV Freewinds, is docked under quarantine from a measles outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Measles scare forces 28 people to remain on Scientology ship docked in Curacao
- Group is required to stay on the 440-feet Freewinds ship until May 13 because they are still at risk of contracting measles
The Freewinds cruise ship is docked at the port of Castries, the capital of St Lucia on Thursday. Photo: AP
Scientology cruise ship Freewinds quarantined at Caribbean port of St Lucia after measles case
- 134-metre vessel is normally based in Curacao and is used for religious retreats
- Ship has asked for 100 doses of measles vaccine, which St Lucia authorities are providing for free
