The 5-4 ruling could add to pressure for Apple to cut the 30 per cent commission it charges on app sales. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US Supreme Court rules against Apple, allowing lawsuit targeting App Store to proceed

  • The lawsuit accuses the iPhone giant of overcharging for apps on its App Store
  • Apple long has taken a commission on every paid app sold through this portal, rankling some developers that essentially see it as a tax
Apple
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 11:29pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 13 May, 2019

A customer enters the Apple store in New York. Apple on Monday, March 18, 2019, after Apple unveiled a new iPad that's thinner and slightly larger than its current entry-level tablet. Photo: AP
Big Tech

Apple to reveal new home-grown apps at annual developer conference as competition heats up

  • Since launching the iPhone in 2007, Apple has pursued an aggressive approach to refreshing its mobile operating systems each year
Apple
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 12:06pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 12:06pm, 7 May, 2019

A customer enters the Apple store in New York. Apple on Monday, March 18, 2019, after Apple unveiled a new iPad that's thinner and slightly larger than its current entry-level tablet. Photo: AP
