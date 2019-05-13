The 5-4 ruling could add to pressure for Apple to cut the 30 per cent commission it charges on app sales. Photo: Reuters
US Supreme Court rules against Apple, allowing lawsuit targeting App Store to proceed
- The lawsuit accuses the iPhone giant of overcharging for apps on its App Store
- Apple long has taken a commission on every paid app sold through this portal, rankling some developers that essentially see it as a tax
Topic | Apple
The 5-4 ruling could add to pressure for Apple to cut the 30 per cent commission it charges on app sales. Photo: Reuters
A customer enters the Apple store in New York. Apple on Monday, March 18, 2019, after Apple unveiled a new iPad that's thinner and slightly larger than its current entry-level tablet. Photo: AP
Apple to reveal new home-grown apps at annual developer conference as competition heats up
- Since launching the iPhone in 2007, Apple has pursued an aggressive approach to refreshing its mobile operating systems each year
Topic | Apple
A customer enters the Apple store in New York. Apple on Monday, March 18, 2019, after Apple unveiled a new iPad that's thinner and slightly larger than its current entry-level tablet. Photo: AP