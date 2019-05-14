The moon. File photo: AFP
Tectonic activity is causing the moon to shrink, analysis of Nasa images shows
- Moonquakes have made it about 50 metres ‘skinnier’ over the past several hundred million years
Jeff Bezos speaks in front of a model of Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander on Thursday. Photo: AP
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos unveils ‘Blue Moon’ project as he shoots for 2024 lunar landing
- Vehicle will be used to transport equipment, and possibly human beings, to the south pole of the moon
- Lunar lander has been under development for three years and will carry self-driving rovers
