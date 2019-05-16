Kurt Kaser, a US farmer in his 60s whose leg was horrifically sucked into a corn hopper sawed off the limb with a pocket knife to save his life.
US farmer Kurt Kaser’s grisly ‘127 Hours’ amputation ordeal: he used pocket knife to cut off own leg after it became trapped in grain hopper
- Kaser said he couldn’t free his leg, he was alone and he didn’t have his mobile phone
- So he took out his pocket knife and sawed off his leg below the knee
