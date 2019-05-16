US Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang hoists a supporter's sign after speaking at a rally in downtown Los Angeles, California, US, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Long-shot Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang wants to give every American US$1,000 a month in cash
- A native of upstate New York and the son of Taiwanese immigrants, Yang would be the first Asian-American president
- His biggest proposal is what’s known as a universal basic income, a concept that in recent years has gained traction within certain academic circles
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
