Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to be the latest Democrat to jump into the 2020 presidential race. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

‘Donald Trump must be stopped’: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio defies critics as he joins crowded 2020 US presidential race

  • Over the past several months, de Blasio has been flirting with a possible bid
  • Overwhelming majority of the mayor’s constituents said last month that they did not want to see him join the 2020 field
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:29pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 8:37pm, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to be the latest Democrat to jump into the 2020 presidential race. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘China is going to eat our lunch?’: Joe Biden dismisses Beijing as threat to US

  • Biden claims no world leader would trade the problems the United States faces for those confronting China
  • Some Republicans, however, have argued that Biden is underestimating the world’s second-largest economy
Topic |   US-China relations
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 9:24am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 10:09pm, 2 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.