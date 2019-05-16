New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to be the latest Democrat to jump into the 2020 presidential race. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Donald Trump must be stopped’: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio defies critics as he joins crowded 2020 US presidential race
- Over the past several months, de Blasio has been flirting with a possible bid
- Overwhelming majority of the mayor’s constituents said last month that they did not want to see him join the 2020 field
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to be the latest Democrat to jump into the 2020 presidential race. Photo: Bloomberg
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: AP
‘China is going to eat our lunch?’: Joe Biden dismisses Beijing as threat to US
- Biden claims no world leader would trade the problems the United States faces for those confronting China
- Some Republicans, however, have argued that Biden is underestimating the world’s second-largest economy
Topic | US-China relations
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: AP