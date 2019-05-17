A combination image showing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez (left) and her baby Yadiel. Photo: Chicago Police and family photo via TNS
Pregnant US woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez strangled, baby cut from her womb, after responding to Facebook ad for free infant clothes
- Newborn boy in grave condition and not likely to survive
- Three suspects taken into custody and expected to be charged with murder
Topic | Crime
