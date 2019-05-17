Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks about modernising the immigration system at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘We discriminate against genius’: Donald Trump seeks to overhaul US green card system to favour skills over family-based immigration

  • Under new proposal, more spots would go to exceptional students, professionals and people with high-level and vocational degrees
  • US president’s plan has drawn heavy Democrat opposition and faces dubious prospects in a divided Congress
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:12am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 4:12am, 17 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks about modernising the immigration system at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AP
Former US Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump picks Mark Morgan, backer of border wall and former Obama border patrol chief, to head US immigration agency

  • Trump seeks tougher approach to immigration amid complaints that his previous team was not doing enough to enact his policies
Topic |   US immigration
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:08am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 2:08am, 6 May, 2019

Former US Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
