US President Donald Trump speaks about modernising the immigration system at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AP
‘We discriminate against genius’: Donald Trump seeks to overhaul US green card system to favour skills over family-based immigration
- Under new proposal, more spots would go to exceptional students, professionals and people with high-level and vocational degrees
- US president’s plan has drawn heavy Democrat opposition and faces dubious prospects in a divided Congress
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks about modernising the immigration system at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AP
Former US Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
US President Donald Trump picks Mark Morgan, backer of border wall and former Obama border patrol chief, to head US immigration agency
- Trump seeks tougher approach to immigration amid complaints that his previous team was not doing enough to enact his policies
Topic | US immigration
Former US Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo: AP Photo