Former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning enters the Albert Bryan U.S federal courthouse. Photo: Tribune News Service
Chelsea Manning ordered back to jail after again refusing to testify in WikiLeaks case
- Judge ordered Manning to jail after she again reiterated her objections to providing testimony.
- He also imposed a fine of US$500 per day if Manning does not testify within 30 days, and raised the fine to US$1,000 per day if she does not testify within 60 days
