Carlos Vecchio, ambassador to the US for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, greets supporters after police removed protesters from the Venezuela embassy. Photo: EPA
US takes back Venezuelan embassy from pro-Maduro protestors, hands it over to presidential rival Guaido
- Since mid-April, members of three pro-Maduro activist groups have been occupying the embassy where they say they are ‘invited guests’ of the Venezuelan government.
- They oppose the US and other nations’ recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as the president of Venezuela
Topic | Venezuelan crisis
