SCMP
Police in protective suits at a checkpoint on a road leading to a farm owned by Hebei Dawu Group where African swine fever was detected, in Hebei province, China. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

United States to start pig testing to stop spread of fatal Africa swine fever that has ravaged China

  • If it is detected in the US, it could halt shipments in the US$6.5 billion American pork export market at a time when the industry already faces tariffs imposed by China and Mexico
  • African swine fever kills almost all pigs infected, though it is not harmful to people. There is no vaccine or cure
Topic | China food safety
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:06pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 12:59pm, 17 May, 2019

Police in protective suits at a checkpoint on a road leading to a farm owned by Hebei Dawu Group where African swine fever was detected, in Hebei province, China. Photo: Reuters
Pig in Hong Kong's first case of African swine fever is unlikely to have been infected in mainland China. Photo: Felix Wong
Health & Environment

Pig infected with African swine fever 'unlikely to have contracted virus before it entered Hong Kong' says mainland Chinese agency

  • General Administration of Customs says farm the pig came from has suffered no recent abnormal animal deaths
  • Chance the pig was infected at transfer warehouse in Shenzhen also low, agency says
Topic | Food and agriculture
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 7:00am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 10:31am, 17 May, 2019

Pig in Hong Kong’s first case of African swine fever is unlikely to have been infected in mainland China. Photo: Felix Wong
