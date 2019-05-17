Police in protective suits at a checkpoint on a road leading to a farm owned by Hebei Dawu Group where African swine fever was detected, in Hebei province, China. Photo: Reuters
United States to start pig testing to stop spread of fatal Africa swine fever that has ravaged China
- If it is detected in the US, it could halt shipments in the US$6.5 billion American pork export market at a time when the industry already faces tariffs imposed by China and Mexico
- African swine fever kills almost all pigs infected, though it is not harmful to people. There is no vaccine or cure
Topic | China food safety
Police in protective suits at a checkpoint on a road leading to a farm owned by Hebei Dawu Group where African swine fever was detected, in Hebei province, China. Photo: Reuters
Pig in Hong Kong’s first case of African swine fever is unlikely to have been infected in mainland China. Photo: Felix Wong
Pig infected with African swine fever ‘unlikely to have contracted virus before it entered Hong Kong’ says mainland Chinese agency
- General Administration of Customs says farm the pig came from has suffered no recent abnormal animal deaths
- Chance the pig was infected at transfer warehouse in Shenzhen also low, agency says
Topic | Food and agriculture
Pig in Hong Kong’s first case of African swine fever is unlikely to have been infected in mainland China. Photo: Felix Wong