US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Is Iran confused by US policy? Donald Trump says it’s a ‘good thing’

  • The White House has sent mixed signals in recent days, amid reports of infighting in Trump’s cabinet over how hard to push Tehran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:29pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 11:44pm, 17 May, 2019

‘[Patrick] Shanahan is certainly outmatched by Bolton and Pompeo,’ said Ilan Goldenberg, who is now at the Centre for a New American Security. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Can Donald Trump’s untested Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan handle the Iran hawks?

  • Shanahan had held no government posts before joining the Pentagon nearly two years ago
  • He risks being overpowered in internal debates by national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 3:00pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 15 May, 2019

