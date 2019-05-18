Lauren Salzman leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York in January. Photo: AP
US sex cult founder Keith Raniere held naked meetings where he lectured women on philosophy, former ‘slave’ Lauren Salzman says
- NXIVM head would talk to nude women gathered on the floor while sitting fully clothed in chair
- When Raniere couldn’t attend, they sent him naked photos that showed where he had branded them with his initials
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Lauren Salzman leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York in January. Photo: AP
A courtroom sketch shows Keith Raniere, seated between his lawyers Paul DerOhannesian (left) and Marc Agnifilo during the first day of his sex trafficking trial on Tuesday. Image: Elizabeth Williams via AP
‘Lies, secrets and darkness’: sex cult ‘slave’ reveals how she was made to pose nude and seduce NXIVM leader Keith Raniere
- British woman tells court group founder performed oral sex on her ‘on a big bed with dirty white sheets’
- Women who joined organisation were expected to watch their weight and not ‘play victim’
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
A courtroom sketch shows Keith Raniere, seated between his lawyers Paul DerOhannesian (left) and Marc Agnifilo during the first day of his sex trafficking trial on Tuesday. Image: Elizabeth Williams via AP