Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lauren Salzman leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York in January. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US sex cult founder Keith Raniere held naked meetings where he lectured women on philosophy, former ‘slave’ Lauren Salzman says

  • NXIVM head would talk to nude women gathered on the floor while sitting fully clothed in chair
  • When Raniere couldn’t attend, they sent him naked photos that showed where he had branded them with his initials
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:31am, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 2:36am, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lauren Salzman leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York in January. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A courtroom sketch shows Keith Raniere, seated between his lawyers Paul DerOhannesian (left) and Marc Agnifilo during the first day of his sex trafficking trial on Tuesday. Image: Elizabeth Williams via AP
United States & Canada

‘Lies, secrets and darkness’: sex cult ‘slave’ reveals how she was made to pose nude and seduce NXIVM leader Keith Raniere

  • British woman tells court group founder performed oral sex on her ‘on a big bed with dirty white sheets’
  • Women who joined organisation were expected to watch their weight and not ‘play victim’
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:06am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 9:34pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A courtroom sketch shows Keith Raniere, seated between his lawyers Paul DerOhannesian (left) and Marc Agnifilo during the first day of his sex trafficking trial on Tuesday. Image: Elizabeth Williams via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.