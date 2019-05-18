Channels

SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings and Trade Expo on Friday. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

‘They send Mercedes-Benzes here like they’re cookies’: Donald Trump calls car imports a national security threat but delays tariffs for six months

  • Unprecedented designation of vehicle imports sparks anger from carmakers, dealers and US allies
  • Delay means more time for trade talks with Japan and EU, but US may seek voluntary export quotas, which are barred by WTO
Topic |   Autos
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:14am, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 7:14am, 18 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump to lift US steel tariffs on Canada and Mexico, clearing way for new Nafta

  • Nations agree to ramp up efforts to trace origins of metals, stopping diversion of shipments from other nations to dodge levies
  • Tariffs have stood in the way of getting Trump’s USMCA trade deal approved by Congress, and ratified by Canada and Mexico
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:10am, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 4:40am, 18 May, 2019

