US President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings and Trade Expo on Friday. Photo: TNS
‘They send Mercedes-Benzes here like they’re cookies’: Donald Trump calls car imports a national security threat but delays tariffs for six months
- Unprecedented designation of vehicle imports sparks anger from carmakers, dealers and US allies
- Delay means more time for trade talks with Japan and EU, but US may seek voluntary export quotas, which are barred by WTO
US President Donald Trump speaks in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump to lift US steel tariffs on Canada and Mexico, clearing way for new Nafta
- Nations agree to ramp up efforts to trace origins of metals, stopping diversion of shipments from other nations to dodge levies
- Tariffs have stood in the way of getting Trump’s USMCA trade deal approved by Congress, and ratified by Canada and Mexico
