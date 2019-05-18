Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump, flanked by national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump denies split among top advisers over Iran policy

  • Trump won the 2016 election in part by promising to stay out of conflicts abroad after what he viewed as costly wars in Afghanistan and Iraq
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:37pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 3:37pm, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump, flanked by national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 9). Photo: Navy Office of Information / AFP
Middle East

Iran accuses the US of ‘unacceptable’ escalation in tensions as it bolsters military presence in the Gulf

  • Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says his country has exercised ‘maximum restraint’
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:38pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 4:36am, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 9). Photo: Navy Office of Information / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.