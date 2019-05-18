US President Donald Trump, flanked by national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump denies split among top advisers over Iran policy
- Trump won the 2016 election in part by promising to stay out of conflicts abroad after what he viewed as costly wars in Afghanistan and Iraq
Topic | Iran
US President Donald Trump, flanked by national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: Reuters
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 9). Photo: Navy Office of Information / AFP
Iran accuses the US of ‘unacceptable’ escalation in tensions as it bolsters military presence in the Gulf
- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says his country has exercised ‘maximum restraint’
Topic | Iran
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 9). Photo: Navy Office of Information / AFP