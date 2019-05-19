Donald Trump stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda. Photo: AP Photo
Someone obtained access to Donald Trump’s golfing account and added scores of strokes to official scores
- US Golf Association say they are removing the scores and will seek to determine how they got there
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda. Photo: AP Photo