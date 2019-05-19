Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lisa Sasaki: ‘There has never been a dedicated space where the public could consistently visit and find out about the history and culture of Asian-Americans’. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

It’s time: Asian-Americans say they deserve a Smithsonian gallery of their own

  • An Asian-American gallery could join museums and galleries dedicated to other historically under-represented groups
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:09am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 11:09am, 19 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lisa Sasaki: ‘There has never been a dedicated space where the public could consistently visit and find out about the history and culture of Asian-Americans’. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.