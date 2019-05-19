Channels

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, after both houses of the legislature passed the bill, in Montgomery, Alabama, US, May 15, 2019. Office of the Governor State of Alabama/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
United States & Canada

New US abortion laws set battle lines for 2020

  • The state abortion ban passed in Alabama and other measures in Republican-controlled states have put abortion on the front burner of 2020 issues
POLITICO

Published: 3:24pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 3:24pm, 19 May, 2019

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, after both houses of the legislature passed the bill, in Montgomery, Alabama, US, May 15, 2019. Office of the Governor State of Alabama/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Chinese women have faced state controls over their fertility. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Why Alabama’s new abortion ban has touched a raw nerve in China

  • Country’s own history of top-down population control, including the one-child policy, means the issue resonates with many people in China
Topic |   Reproductive health
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 10:13am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 11:10am, 17 May, 2019

Chinese women have faced state controls over their fertility. Photo: Shutterstock
