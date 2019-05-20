People walk by the New York headquarters for Deutsche Bank. Photo: AFP
Deutsche Bank staff had suspicions about transactions involving Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, report claims
- Despite attracting the attention of anti-money-laundering specialists at the bank, executives rejected their recommendation to refer issue to Treasury
Topic | Donald Trump
People walk by the New York headquarters for Deutsche Bank. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump, flanked by national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump denies split among top advisers over Iran policy
- Trump won the 2016 election in part by promising to stay out of conflicts abroad after what he viewed as costly wars in Afghanistan and Iraq
Topic | Iran
US President Donald Trump, flanked by national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: Reuters