Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Robert F. Smith, left, laughs with David Thomas, centre, and actress Angela Bassett at Morehouse College. Photo: Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
United States & Canada

Billionaire US investor Robert F. Smith pledges to pay off Morehouse College class of 2019’s student loans

  • Chairman of software and technology investment firm will wipe millions of dollars of debt away for those graduating from the Atlanta institution
Topic |   United States
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 5:02am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 5:02am, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Robert F. Smith, left, laughs with David Thomas, centre, and actress Angela Bassett at Morehouse College. Photo: Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.