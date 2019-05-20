US President Donald J. Trump. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Never threaten the United States again’: Donald Trump vows to destroy Iran if Tehran orders attacks on US interests
- Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been on the rise as the United States has stepped up its military presence in the region
Topic | Iran
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 9). Photo: Navy Office of Information / AFP
Iran accuses the US of ‘unacceptable’ escalation in tensions as it bolsters military presence in the Gulf
- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says his country has exercised ‘maximum restraint’
