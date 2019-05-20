South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is one of the few 2020 prominent Democratic presidential candidates to do a Fox News town hall so far. Photo: AFP
Democrat Pete Buttigieg finds friends on Fox as he calls out ‘grotesque’ Trump attacks
- His remarks, at a Fox News town hall, emphasised his unorthodox approach to the 2020 campaign
Topic | POLITICO
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is one of the few 2020 prominent Democratic presidential candidates to do a Fox News town hall so far. Photo: AFP
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with an employee during a campaign stop. Photo: AP
The meteoric rise of Pete Buttigieg, who wants to be US president
- Barely known when he jumped into the race at the end of January, Pete Buttigieg has since surged to the middle of the crowded Democrat pack
- The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana is the first openly gay candidate for the White House
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with an employee during a campaign stop. Photo: AP