The mobile game “Sniper 3D Assassin," showing the “Breaking News" mission, in which the player is told to kill a journalist who “bribed a cop and will pick up a briefcase from the cop." MUST CREDIT: Angela Fritz/Sniper 3D Assassin
In popular mobile game Sniper 3D Assassin, you can kill a journalist and ‘make him famous’
- A bit of fun or poor taste? Mission in wildly popular mobile game raises eyebrows in US media circles
Topic | Video gaming
The mobile game “Sniper 3D Assassin," showing the “Breaking News" mission, in which the player is told to kill a journalist who “bribed a cop and will pick up a briefcase from the cop." MUST CREDIT: Angela Fritz/Sniper 3D Assassin