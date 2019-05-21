Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

John Walker Lindh in 2002, months after his capture in Afghanistan. File photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh set to be freed after 17 years. Is the US ready to accept him back into society?

  • John Walker, the American captured in Afghanistan in 2001 fighting for the Taliban, will be released from a US federal prison on Thursday, three years early
  • Questions remain about his extremist beliefs and if he will be accepted back into American society
Topic |   Islamic militancy
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 11:03am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 11:03am, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

John Walker Lindh in 2002, months after his capture in Afghanistan. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.