Katrina Spade, the founder and CEO of Recompose, a company that hopes to use composting as an alternative to burying or cremating human remains. Photo: AP
Washington legalises human composting as alternative to burial and cremation in US first
- Supporters say the method is an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation and burial
- Others, including the Catholic Church say composting is undignified or disgusting
Topic | United States
