US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Senior military officers rebel against US President Donald Trump’s plan to pardon troops accused of war crimes

  • Opponents of the president say pardons could encourage misconduct by showing that violations will be treated with leniency
Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 11:10pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 11:10pm, 22 May, 2019

US President Donald J. Trump. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump may pardon military men accused or convicted of war crimes, report claims

  • One of those who may secure a pardon is accused of shooting unarmed civilians in Iraq
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:07am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 6:06am, 19 May, 2019

