US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
Senior military officers rebel against US President Donald Trump’s plan to pardon troops accused of war crimes
- Opponents of the president say pardons could encourage misconduct by showing that violations will be treated with leniency
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump may pardon military men accused or convicted of war crimes, report claims
- One of those who may secure a pardon is accused of shooting unarmed civilians in Iraq
