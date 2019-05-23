US President Donald Trump delivers a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday, with a sign on the podium declaring that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had found “NO collusion” and “NO obstruction”. Photo. AP
Donald Trump storms out of meeting with Democrats, refuses to work with them unless they halt ‘phoney investigations’
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had accused US president of ‘cover-up’ just before meeting at White House
- Rank-and-file Democrats are increasingly demanding impeachment proceedings as Trump stonewalls investigation efforts
Topic | Donald Trump
Last week US President Donald Trump signed an order that could restrict Chinese telecommunications companies from selling their equipment in the United States. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s trade war and Huawei ban push China to rethink economic ties with US
- Last week the US president signed an order that could restrict Chinese telecommunications companies from selling their equipment in the United States
- Talks to end the year-long trade war fell apart last month after the US increased tariffs on all Chinese goods, with Beijing responding with increases of their own
Topic | Huawei
