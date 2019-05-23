Filipino environmental activists in the financial district of Makati wear a mock container filled with garbage in 2015 to symbolise the containers of waste that were shipped from Canada to the Philippines. Photo: AP
‘Treated as trash’: The Philippines moves to send back garbage to Canada
- Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said that the trash will be back on Canadian soil before the end of June
- Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the Philippines will shoulder the cost of the garbage shipment
Topic | The Philippines
