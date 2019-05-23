Adult film actress Stormy Daniels and lawyer Michael Avenatti outside federal court in New York in April 2018. Photo: Victor J. Blue via Bloomberg
Lawyer and Donald Trump adversary Michael Avenatti charged with stealing US$297,000 from Stormy Daniels
- He is accused of skimming money from porn star’s deal to write memoir detailing alleged affair with US president
- Avenatti rose to fame last year when Daniels hired him to sue Trump over non-disclosure agreement signed before 2016 election
