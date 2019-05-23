Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi openly accused Donald Trump Wednesday of a ‘cover-up’ – an impeachable offence. Photo: EPA
Democrats vs Trump: how impeachment in the US works
- No US president has been ousted from office by impeachment, but even the threat can bring one down
Topic | Explainers
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi openly accused Donald Trump Wednesday of a ‘cover-up’ – an impeachable offence. Photo: EPA
US President Donald Trump delivers a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday, with a sign on the podium declaring that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had found “NO collusion” and “NO obstruction”. Photo. AP
Donald Trump storms out of meeting with Democrats, refuses to work with them unless they halt ‘phoney investigations’
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had accused US president of ‘cover-up’ just before meeting at White House
- Rank-and-file Democrats are increasingly demanding impeachment proceedings as Trump stonewalls investigation efforts
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump delivers a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday, with a sign on the podium declaring that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had found “NO collusion” and “NO obstruction”. Photo. AP