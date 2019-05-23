US President Donald Trump lost his bid to block Deutsche Bank and Capital One Financial Corp from providing financial records to Democratic lawmakers investigating Trump’s businesses. Photo: Reuters
Judge says Deutsche Bank must give Congress Donald Trump’s financial records
- Deutsche Bank was one of the few major banks to continue lending Donald Trump money after a series of bankruptcies in the 1990s
- Trump and three of his children involved in the businesses, together with several of his companies, sued to block the release of these documents
Democrats vs Trump: how impeachment in the US works
- No US president has been ousted from office by impeachment, but even the threat can bring one down
