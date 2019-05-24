The cover of the first issue of Agents of Atlas, Marvel Comics' five-part stand-alone series set to roll out in August. Image: Marvel via AP
Asian and Asian-American superheroes team up in Marvel Comic’s new Agents of Atlas series, led by veteran writer Greg Pak
- Icons like martial arts master Shang-Chi and newbies like Filipino superhero Wave appear in stand-alone, five-part comic book series starting this summer
- Story features the ‘cross-Asian portal city’ of Pan, where Asian neighbourhoods get geographically scrambled and then stitched together
