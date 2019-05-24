Channels

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at a news conference at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2014. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US charges WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with violating Espionage Act, threatening him with up to 170 years in jail

  • Move raises questions about limits of the First Amendment and protections for publishers of classified information, including the press
  • Prosecutors say Assange worked with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to obtain and disseminate national defence documents
Topic |   WikiLeaks
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 5:26am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 5:38am, 24 May, 2019

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange in a prison van on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Battle breaks out for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s computers

  • Ecuadorean authorities carry out inventory of Assange’s belongings and digital devices left behind at London embassy after his expulsion last month
  • WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson says Assange had taken great care to scrub computers and hard drives of compromising material
Topic |   WikiLeaks
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:10am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 4:30am, 21 May, 2019

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange in a prison van on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
