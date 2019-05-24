WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at a news conference at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2014. Photo: Reuters
US charges WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with violating Espionage Act, threatening him with up to 170 years in jail
- Move raises questions about limits of the First Amendment and protections for publishers of classified information, including the press
- Prosecutors say Assange worked with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to obtain and disseminate national defence documents
WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange in a prison van on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Battle breaks out for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s computers
- Ecuadorean authorities carry out inventory of Assange’s belongings and digital devices left behind at London embassy after his expulsion last month
- WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson says Assange had taken great care to scrub computers and hard drives of compromising material
