Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Photo: AFP
Harvey Weinstein reportedly agrees US$44 million compensation deal with sexual assault accusers
- The proposed agreement would not affect a criminal case pending against Weinstein, in which he has been charged with rape and other sex crimes
- More than 70 women, mostly young actresses and others in the film business, accused him of sexual misconduct dating back decades
Topic | Harvey Weinstein
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Photo: AFP