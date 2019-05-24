US President Donald Trump and US Attorney General William Barr. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump orders US intelligence agencies to cooperate with probe into alleged ‘spying’ on his 2016 campaign
- According to Trump, court-approved surveillance of his campaign’s links to Russians amounted to ‘spying’.
- He has even called the probe treason and indicated he would like to see criminal charges brought against his investigators
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
US Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Congress grills US Attorney General William Barr in wake of Robert Mueller’s bombshell letter on Donald Trump investigation report
- Barr pushes back at calls for his resignation amid claims he sowed ‘public confusion about critical aspects’ of Mueller report on Trump-Russia investigation
- Testifying for first time since report was released, attorney general defends controversial attempts to summarise its findings
