Mark Sirangelo. Photo: James Blair
United States & Canada

Top Nasa executive Mark Sirangelo quits just six weeks after appointment to lead 2024 moon landing plan

  • Announcement comes after internal problems over potential reorganisation of the agency and dwindling support for lunar plan
Topic |   Space
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:33pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 5:33pm, 24 May, 2019

Mark Sirangelo. Photo: James Blair
A July 1969 photo of an astronaut’s footprint on the moon. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Making Nasa great again’: Donald Trump seeks extra US$1.6 billion funding to return to moon by 2024

  • Space agency said US$651 million of the extra funding would go towards a launch system and the design and construction of a new crew capsule
Topic |   Space
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:20pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 8:34pm, 14 May, 2019

A July 1969 photo of an astronaut’s footprint on the moon. Photo: AFP
