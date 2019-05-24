WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
What the new Espionage Act charges against Julian Assange could mean for free speech
- The Trump administration is bringing to bear a 102-year-old act, a move the Obama administration decided against
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at a news conference at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2014. Photo: Reuters
US charges WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with violating Espionage Act, threatening him with up to 170 years in jail
- Move raises questions about limits of the First Amendment and protections for publishers of classified information, including the press
- Prosecutors say Assange worked with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to obtain and disseminate national defence documents
