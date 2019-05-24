Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

What the new Espionage Act charges against Julian Assange could mean for free speech

  • The Trump administration is bringing to bear a 102-year-old act, a move the Obama administration decided against
Topic |   WikiLeaks
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 8:32pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 8:32pm, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at a news conference at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2014. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US charges WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with violating Espionage Act, threatening him with up to 170 years in jail

  • Move raises questions about limits of the First Amendment and protections for publishers of classified information, including the press
  • Prosecutors say Assange worked with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to obtain and disseminate national defence documents
Topic |   WikiLeaks
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 5:26am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 5:38am, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at a news conference at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2014. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.