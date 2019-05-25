Dr. Yashica Robinson, is greeted with a hug from Josie Poland, a clinic escort, while arriving for work at the Alabama Women’s Wellness Center in Huntsville. Photo: AP Photo
US rights groups Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union sue Alabama over ‘blatantly unconstitutional’ abortion ban
- Legal action taken after Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the measure that makes abortion a felony
Topic | Reproductive health
Dr. Yashica Robinson, is greeted with a hug from Josie Poland, a clinic escort, while arriving for work at the Alabama Women’s Wellness Center in Huntsville. Photo: AP Photo
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, after both houses of the legislature passed the bill, in Montgomery, Alabama, US, May 15, 2019. Office of the Governor State of Alabama/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
New US abortion laws set battle lines for 2020
- The state abortion ban passed in Alabama and other measures in Republican-controlled states have put abortion on the front burner of 2020 issues
Topic | POLITICO
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, after both houses of the legislature passed the bill, in Montgomery, Alabama, US, May 15, 2019. Office of the Governor State of Alabama/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.