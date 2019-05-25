US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh in May 2017. Photo: AFP
Defying Congress, Donald Trump okays US$8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE
- Citing national emergency over tensions with Iran, administration will go ahead with 22 arms deals
- Sales come after Trump vetoed move by Congress to stop US support for Saudi-led war in Yemen
Topic | Middle East
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before leaving the White House on May 14. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump to send 1,500 more US troops to Middle East as Iran tensions rise
- Purpose of deployment is to enhance protection of forces already in region
- Trump administration has claimed it has evidence Iran is threatening possible attacks on American interests or allies in Middle East
Topic | Iran
