Boeing 737 MAX aeroplanes at a Boeing factory in Renton, Washington in March. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Boeing faces US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into its 737 MAX jetliner disclosures

  • Officials in the SEC’s enforcement division are examining whether Boeing was adequately forthcoming to shareholders about material problems with the plan
  • The agency is also reviewing the company’s accounting to make sure its financial statements have appropriately reflected potential impacts
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:09am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 4:09am, 25 May, 2019

Boeing's first 737 MAX, the Spirit of Renton, taking for the first time on January 29, 2016, from Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington state. Photo: Seattle Times/TNS
Companies

US aviation regulator expects to allow Boeing’s 737 MAX to return to service by late June, say sources at UN aviation agency

  • The target, if achieved, means US airlines won’t have to extend the costly cancellations of 737 MAX jets they have already put in place for the peak summer flying season
  • But the FAA warned that there was no firm timetable to get the planes back in the air
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:46am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 12:18pm, 24 May, 2019

