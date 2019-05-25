Boeing 737 MAX aeroplanes at a Boeing factory in Renton, Washington in March. Photo: AFP
Boeing faces US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into its 737 MAX jetliner disclosures
- Officials in the SEC’s enforcement division are examining whether Boeing was adequately forthcoming to shareholders about material problems with the plan
- The agency is also reviewing the company’s accounting to make sure its financial statements have appropriately reflected potential impacts
Boeing's first 737 MAX, the Spirit of Renton, taking for the first time on January 29, 2016, from Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington state. Photo: Seattle Times/TNS
US aviation regulator expects to allow Boeing’s 737 MAX to return to service by late June, say sources at UN aviation agency
- The target, if achieved, means US airlines won’t have to extend the costly cancellations of 737 MAX jets they have already put in place for the peak summer flying season
- But the FAA warned that there was no firm timetable to get the planes back in the air
