Jake Patterson and Jayme Closs, whom he kidnapped after murdering her parents. Photos: AP
‘Embodiment of evil’: Jake Patterson, who kidnapped US teenager Jayme Closs and murdered her parents, to die in prison
- Judge sentences Patterson, who admitted to having fantasies of ‘taking multiple girls and killing multiple families’, to two terms of life imprisonment
- After killing 13-year-old’s father and mother, he kept her captive for 88 days before she escaped
