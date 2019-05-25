Theresa May has quit as British prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Why Theresa May’s exit won’t fix British politics – and could make it even more chaotic
- The Conservative Party must now choose a new leader: it will be the first indicator of the party’s future make-up and ideological balance
- The existence of a rising pro-Brexit, anti-Europe party threatens to splinter the Conservatives even more than they have been
Topic | Theresa May
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in central London. Photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation in emotional speech
- UK leader will step down on June 7 amid turmoil in her party over Brexit negotiations
- May will become one of Britain’s shortest-serving post-WWII prime ministers
