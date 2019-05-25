Novartis defended the pricing by saying that gene therapy was 50 per cent cheaper than current treatments. Photo: AP
Novartis launches most expensive drug ever, a gene therapy treatment that sells for US$2.1 million
- The administration of US President Donald Trump has vowed to tackle soaring drug costs
- Novartis defended the pricing by saying that gene therapy was 50 per cent cheaper than current treatments
