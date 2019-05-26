Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Missing hiker Amanda Eller is seen with her rescuers, (left to right) Javier Cantellops, Troy Helmer and Chris Berquist, on May 24, at Makawao Forest Reserve on the Hawaiian Island of Maui. Photo: Javier Cantellops – facebook.com/AmandaEllersMissing/ via AFP
United States & Canada

Hiker Amanda Eller who was lost for 17 days in a forest in Maui, Hawaii, is found trapped in ravine

  • Eller, 35, was reported missing May 8, triggering a massive search that drew scores of volunteers after authorities scaled back their efforts
Topic |   Tourism
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 1:24am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 1:30am, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Missing hiker Amanda Eller is seen with her rescuers, (left to right) Javier Cantellops, Troy Helmer and Chris Berquist, on May 24, at Makawao Forest Reserve on the Hawaiian Island of Maui. Photo: Javier Cantellops – facebook.com/AmandaEllersMissing/ via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A panorama of the Muong Hoa Valley near Sapa, northern Vietnam, showing the extensive rice terraces. Photo: Nam Cheah
Travel & Leisure

Hiking in Sapa, Vietnam: an easy descent from the hill town into Muong Hoa valley, where time has stood still

  • Northern region that’s home to several hill tribes has become a tourism hot spot – escape the crowds on a leisurely half-day hike through rice terraces
  • Make the most of a trip to Sapa by staying overnight, perhaps in a village homestay, rather than rushing back to Hanoi, or join a multi-day tour
Topic |   Asia Travel
Nam Cheah

Nam Cheah  

Published: 6:00pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A panorama of the Muong Hoa Valley near Sapa, northern Vietnam, showing the extensive rice terraces. Photo: Nam Cheah
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.