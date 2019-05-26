Missing hiker Amanda Eller is seen with her rescuers, (left to right) Javier Cantellops, Troy Helmer and Chris Berquist, on May 24, at Makawao Forest Reserve on the Hawaiian Island of Maui. Photo: Javier Cantellops – facebook.com/AmandaEllersMissing/ via AFP
Hiker Amanda Eller who was lost for 17 days in a forest in Maui, Hawaii, is found trapped in ravine
- Eller, 35, was reported missing May 8, triggering a massive search that drew scores of volunteers after authorities scaled back their efforts
Topic | Tourism
Missing hiker Amanda Eller is seen with her rescuers, (left to right) Javier Cantellops, Troy Helmer and Chris Berquist, on May 24, at Makawao Forest Reserve on the Hawaiian Island of Maui. Photo: Javier Cantellops – facebook.com/AmandaEllersMissing/ via AFP
A panorama of the Muong Hoa Valley near Sapa, northern Vietnam, showing the extensive rice terraces. Photo: Nam Cheah
Hiking in Sapa, Vietnam: an easy descent from the hill town into Muong Hoa valley, where time has stood still
- Northern region that’s home to several hill tribes has become a tourism hot spot – escape the crowds on a leisurely half-day hike through rice terraces
- Make the most of a trip to Sapa by staying overnight, perhaps in a village homestay, rather than rushing back to Hanoi, or join a multi-day tour
Topic | Asia Travel
A panorama of the Muong Hoa Valley near Sapa, northern Vietnam, showing the extensive rice terraces. Photo: Nam Cheah