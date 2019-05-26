Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Some 10 people were injured on Friday night when a gunman opened fire on Ramoneros Liquor & Bar (seen on Saturday) in Trenton, New Jersey. Photo: NJ Advance Media via AP
United States & Canada

‘Madness’: 10 wounded after gunman opens fire on people outside New Jersey bar

  • All 10 victims were taken to hospital; one is said to be critically injured
  • At-large councilman Jerell Blakeley said on Facebook that such ‘carnage’ is becoming more common
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:30am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 4:29am, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some 10 people were injured on Friday night when a gunman opened fire on Ramoneros Liquor & Bar (seen on Saturday) in Trenton, New Jersey. Photo: NJ Advance Media via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Florida police investigate shooting near one of US President Donald Trump’s resorts

  • Media outlets reported that one person died and others were shot outside a rental car facility near the Trump property
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:28am, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 7:28am, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.