Some 10 people were injured on Friday night when a gunman opened fire on Ramoneros Liquor & Bar (seen on Saturday) in Trenton, New Jersey. Photo: NJ Advance Media via AP
‘Madness’: 10 wounded after gunman opens fire on people outside New Jersey bar
- All 10 victims were taken to hospital; one is said to be critically injured
- At-large councilman Jerell Blakeley said on Facebook that such ‘carnage’ is becoming more common
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Some 10 people were injured on Friday night when a gunman opened fire on Ramoneros Liquor & Bar (seen on Saturday) in Trenton, New Jersey. Photo: NJ Advance Media via AP
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Florida police investigate shooting near one of US President Donald Trump’s resorts
- Media outlets reported that one person died and others were shot outside a rental car facility near the Trump property
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP