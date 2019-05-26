Stan Lee (left) and Keya Morgan are seen at the April 23, 2018 premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. Photo: Invision via AP
Stan Lee’s former manager, Keya Morgan, is arrested on elder abuse charges
- Morgan allegedly tried to exert control over the Spider-Man creator and Marvel star even though he did not have authority to act on his behalf
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Stan Lee (left) and Keya Morgan are seen at the April 23, 2018 premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. Photo: Invision via AP
Stan Lee (left) and Keya Morgan arrive at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles in April 2018. Photo: AP
Stan Lee’s business manager Keya Morgan facing arrest for elder abuse of Marvel Comics legend
- New York-based memorabilia collector charged with false imprisonment, fraud and forgery
- He was previously accused of isolating Lee from friends and family, and exploiting their relationship to embezzle US$5 million in art, cash and other assets
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Stan Lee (left) and Keya Morgan arrive at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles in April 2018. Photo: AP