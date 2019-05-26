Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Stan Lee (left) and Keya Morgan are seen at the April 23, 2018 premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. Photo: Invision via AP
United States & Canada

Stan Lee’s former manager, Keya Morgan, is arrested on elder abuse charges

  • Morgan allegedly tried to exert control over the Spider-Man creator and Marvel star even though he did not have authority to act on his behalf
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:45am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 4:44am, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Stan Lee (left) and Keya Morgan are seen at the April 23, 2018 premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. Photo: Invision via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Stan Lee (left) and Keya Morgan arrive at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles in April 2018. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Stan Lee’s business manager Keya Morgan facing arrest for elder abuse of Marvel Comics legend

  • New York-based memorabilia collector charged with false imprisonment, fraud and forgery
  • He was previously accused of isolating Lee from friends and family, and exploiting their relationship to embezzle US$5 million in art, cash and other assets
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:26am, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 1:46am, 15 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Stan Lee (left) and Keya Morgan arrive at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles in April 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.