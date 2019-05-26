William “Rick” Singer leaves Boston Federal Court after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice on March 12. Photo: Reuters
Rick Singer faked students’ CVs in college admission bribery scandal. He seems to have faked his own credentials too
- William ‘Rick’ Singer has admitted to accepting payments in order to get the children of wealthy clients accepted into universities
- In a newly uncovered deposition, he seems to have also lied about his own experience as an expert on analysing college students’ applications
Topic | US college admissions bribery scandal 2019
Felicity Huffman arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Hollywood star Felicity Huffman pleads guilty to conspiracy charge in college admissions scandal
- She is among 50 people accused of taking part in a college admissions scheme that involved cheating or bribery
- Prosecutors have charged 33 parents with taking part in the scheme with consultant William ‘Rick’ Singer, including Huffman, and actress Lori Loughlin
Felicity Huffman arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday. Photo: Reuters